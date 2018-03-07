Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for season-high scoring total
Harrell posted 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.
The one guarantee with Harrell is he'll put the ball up early and often when he's out there, and there's no better demonstration of that this season than Tuesday. Harrell's season-high number of shot attempts led to his best scoring total of the campaign, and his second 20-point-plus tally of the last four contests. The third-year forward's night could have potentially been even bigger had he not racked up five fouls, but nevertheless, Harrell has quickly become an excellent late-season add for those fortunate enough to still find him on their league's waiver wire.
