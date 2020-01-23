Harrell compiled 30 points (12-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-13 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during the Clippers' 102-95 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

With both Kawhi Leonard (load management), Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) all out Wednesday, Harrell unsurprisingly played a bigger role than usual, although he still came off the bench. The energetic big's scoring tally was a team high, and the 25-year-old has now exceed the 20-point mark in three of his past four games. Harrell could enjoy elevated usage to an extent again Friday versus the Heat if at least Beverley and George remain out of action.