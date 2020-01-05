Harrell had 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 140-114 loss against the Grizzlies.

Harrell has cracked the 20-point mark in each of his last two games and while he's done it just twice in his last five contests, Harrell has scored 15 or more points in nine of his last 10 games. As a bench player who usually logs around 25 to 30 minutes per night, Harrell should remain a reliable fantasy asset even if he continues to come off the bench.