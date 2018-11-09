Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Fills the box score in loss Thursday
Harrell managed 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Harrell was excellent in his 23 minutes Thursday, contributing across the stat sheet. He is yet to lock down a consistent role with his playing time fluctuating from anywhere between 13 and 30 minutes. Despite the ever-changing role, his elite per-minute production means he is able to put up some value on a nightly basis, making him an interesting add in standard leagues.
