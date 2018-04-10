Harrell produced 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Harrell didn't deliver his usual efficiency as a scorer. However, he did hand out a career high assist total while contributing in every category except three-point shooting. Given that the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention, Harrell and the rest of the reserves should be expected to see similarly plentiful loads of playing time in Wednesday's season finale versus the Lakers.