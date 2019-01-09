Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Full line off bench
Harrell generated 23 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the Clippers' 128-109 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Harrell delivered a signature line while drawing even with Tobias Harris for the second-highest scoring tally on the night for the Clippers. The ultra-efficient big man continues to put in heavy work off the bench, and Tuesday's point total actually served as his best since Dec. 2, when he'd generated the same number versus the Mavericks. While he's prone to the occasional single-digit scoring effort, Harrell is rewarding fantasy owners with solid averages of 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Moreover, he's picked up his steals production of late, pushing his season average in that category to 1.0 after recording at least one theft in six of the last seven.
