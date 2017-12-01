Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Generates 13 points in 21 minutes

Harrell totaled 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 loss to the Jazz.

The second-year big man drew his first start in place of Blake Griffin and was essentially as efficient as he'd proven to be when he'd come off the bench in prior games this season. Harrell still saw his minutes limited, but there's certainly a chance he could see a boost in playing time over the next few games, especially considering the Clippers' need for offense in the wake of Griffin's injury.