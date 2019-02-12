Harrell scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

While Ivica Zubac got the start at center, four turnovers and three fouls in only 15 minutes ensured that Harrell would see most of the action up the middle for the Clippers. The 25-year-old has now scored in double digits in 13 straight games, averaging 16.5 points, 6.1 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over that stretch, and even in a reserve role behind Zubac, Harrell should get enough court time to maintain some fantasy value.