Harrell compiled 19 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 win over the Jazz

Ivica Zubac continues to get the starting nod for the Clippers, but it's Harrell who has distinguished himself as the superior center in the frontcourt. Zubac's aggressiveness and rebounding ability are greatly improved from last season, but Harrell's plus-minus of +24 illustrates Harrell's contribution when he's on the court.