Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Heads to locker room
Harrell went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
It's not immediately clear what the issue is, though he appeared to be in quite a bit of pain. Harrell should be considered questionable to return.
