Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Hits 20-point mark
Harrell supplied 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 125-118 loss to the Wizards.
Harrell's scoring total trailed only Tobias Harris (29 points) and paced the Clippers bench, which has been par for the course for much of the season. The lack of a starting role has had no impact on Harrell's fantasy value, as he routinely plays the most minutes among the team's centers and has regularly filled up the box score with averages of 15.5 points (on 66.9 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 boards, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
