Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that he hopes Harrell will be available for the team's final seeding game Friday against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Harrell remains in self-isolation after arriving late to the Orlando bubble, so his availability will likely hinge on whether he's cleared through the NBA's COVID-19 protocol. Rivers sated that if Harrell is, in fact, available, he'd like to get the forward on the floor Friday in order for the Clippers to play one game with their full rotation before the postseason begins.