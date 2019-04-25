Harrell registered 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Harrell offered a signature performance off the bench, putting up plenty of shots and draining almost all of them on his way to nearly a point per minute on the floor. The high-energy big came just a point short of matching his totals from Games 3 and 4 combined, with his 14 shot attempts his second-highest figure of the series. Harrell's contributions will assuredly be pivotal once more if the Clippers have a chance of staving off elimination for a second consecutive game Friday night on their Staples Center home floor.