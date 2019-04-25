Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Key contributions off bench
Harrell registered 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Harrell offered a signature performance off the bench, putting up plenty of shots and draining almost all of them on his way to nearly a point per minute on the floor. The high-energy big came just a point short of matching his totals from Games 3 and 4 combined, with his 14 shot attempts his second-highest figure of the series. Harrell's contributions will assuredly be pivotal once more if the Clippers have a chance of staving off elimination for a second consecutive game Friday night on their Staples Center home floor.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles in Monday's victory•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 26 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dominates in limited minutes•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Limited production in spot start•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Enters starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...