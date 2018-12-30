Harrell produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four steals and an assist across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-11 loss to the Spurs.

Harrell was the only interior pllayer to have an answer for LaMarcus Aldridge, as he was the sole big man to come away with decent totals. Harrell's role has cemented in his second season with the team, and he's enjoying career-high averages of 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots over 35 games.