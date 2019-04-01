Harrell delivered 20 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in the Clippers' 113-96 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

It was an unusual line for Harrell outside of the scoring category, as the big man is usually highly active on the boards in particular. Harrell had pulled down fewer than five rebounds only once in the previous 16 games, substantiating how rare the meager total is for him. Nevertheless, he was highly efficient on the offensive end, and his scoring tally qualified as his eighth of 20 points or more in the last 11 games.