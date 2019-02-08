Harrell registered 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT), a rebound, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes Thursday against Indiana.

Harrell drew a spot start with his team playing short-handed Thursday night following a trade. He's shot the ball well over his previous five contests, as he's averaging 15.2 points on 62.1 percent shooting from the field. Despite a strong performance at Indiana, the Clippers would fall 116-92 against one of the best defenses in the league. Harrell will aim to get his squad back in the win column Saturday in Boston.