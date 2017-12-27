Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Leads team with 22 points off bench

Harrell posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-95 win over the Kings.

The Clippers are basically looking to get production from anyone at this point, and Harrell turned out to be the golden boy of the evening. The Clippers dominated on the offensive end all evening, spurred by impressive bench performances from Harrell, Lou Williams and Sindarius Thornwell. Harrell's contributions aren't worthy of fantasy consideration at this juncture, especially as rumors swirl about the quick recovery of Blake Griffin (knee), who could make his return as early as this Friday.