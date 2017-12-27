Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Leads team with 22 points off bench
Harrell posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-95 win over the Kings.
The Clippers are basically looking to get production from anyone at this point, and Harrell turned out to be the golden boy of the evening. The Clippers dominated on the offensive end all evening, spurred by impressive bench performances from Harrell, Lou Williams and Sindarius Thornwell. Harrell's contributions aren't worthy of fantasy consideration at this juncture, especially as rumors swirl about the quick recovery of Blake Griffin (knee), who could make his return as early as this Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 17 points off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Generates 13 points in 21 minutes•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Produces in starting opportunity•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...