Coach Doc Rivers suggested that Harrell would move back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After Marcin Gortat and Boban Marjanovic were both dealt away leading up to the Clippers' previous game Thursday in Indiana, Harrell was pressed into the starting role for just the fourth time all season and produced 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, two steals and two blocks and one rebound. The scoring and minutes counts weren't too different from what Harrell has often posted off the bench, so his move away from the starting five shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy outlook. Ivica Zubac, who was one of several players acquired in the Clippers' pre-deadline deals, is slated to step in on the top unit in his team debut but projects to see the smaller share of playing time at center.