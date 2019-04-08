Harrell ended with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-104 loss to the Warriors.

Harrell moved into the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with the Warriors but failed to come through with any specific value. This was likely a matchup-based move but the Warriors are typically a tough night for any opposing center. Harrell has been fantastic this season and is going to have to be at his best if the Clippers are to make any noise in the playoffs.