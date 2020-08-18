Harrell posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 FT) and two rebounds across 14 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Harrell saw his first action in over five months, and his minutes are expected to gradually increase as he gets back into the groove. His return immediately revives the second unit, as Harrell is usually the first guy off the bench and regularly outplays Ivica Zubac. Wile Zubac is the better fir opposite Kristaps Porxingis in this series, Harrell will still see his share of court time.