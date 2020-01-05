Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Matches career high in scoring
Harrell exploded for 34 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 win over the Knicks.
Harrell matched his career high in scoring while leading the squad in minutes. He has racked up at least 30 points four times this season and continues to showcase impressive improvement. Moreover, Harrell is a good bet to stay hungry given his motor, the team's goals and the fact that he's in a contract year.
