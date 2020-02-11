Harrell accumulated 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 victory over the Cavaliers.

Harrell has seen only 37 minutes total across the past two games, but Sunday was a blowout in favor of the Clippers and Saturday was a blowout loss to the Timberwolves. Still, Harrell managed to keep his double-digit scoring streak alive, which stands at 18 games -- a stretch in which he's also averaging 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks (32.3 fantasy points).