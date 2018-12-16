Harrell tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

Harrell had his best game in almost two weeks Saturday, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. After a blistering start to the season, Harrell has seen his production decline over the month of December, falling all the way to the 91st ranked player. Hopefully, this performance can get him going again. If you are in need of his kind of skill set, it would make sense to throw out a buy-low offer and see what happens.