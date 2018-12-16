Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Nice return to form Saturday
Harrell tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to Oklahoma City.
Harrell had his best game in almost two weeks Saturday, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. After a blistering start to the season, Harrell has seen his production decline over the month of December, falling all the way to the 91st ranked player. Hopefully, this performance can get him going again. If you are in need of his kind of skill set, it would make sense to throw out a buy-low offer and see what happens.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Production sliding in December•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Another double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Bench-leading scoring haul in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Stays hot despite free-throw concerns•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Records sixth double-double of season•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Hits 20-point mark•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...