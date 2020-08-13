Harrell (personal) will not play during the Clippers' final seeding game Friday against the Thunder, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Doc Rivers was hopeful Harrell would be able to take the court, but he'll have to make his bubble debut in the playoffs. Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green should continue seeing most of the center minutes in Harrell's absence.
