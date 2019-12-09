Harrell totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 victory over the Wizards.

Harrell was serviceable during Sunday's victory, dropping 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Unfortunately, the peripheral numbers were not there for Harrell which takes some of the shine off what was a decent performance. Harrell has slowed of late and is currently putting up top-80 numbers on the season. This is about where we should expect him to sit moving forward making him a solid mid-round guy.