Harrell is considered questionable for Game 1 against the Mavericks on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harrell is on course to clear his mandatory quarantine period on Monday, so there's a good chance he'll play, but the Clippers are nonetheless giving him a "questionable" tag as of Sunday night. Due to a personal matter, Harrell was away from the team for nearly the entire scrimmage and seeding game period, so he hasn't participated in live, game action since Mar. 10.
