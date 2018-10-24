Harrell tallied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 116-109 loss to the Pelicans.

The head-to-head matchup wasn't a favorable one for starting center Marcin Gortat, resulting in the Clippers rolling with smaller lineups for most of the night that prominently featured the rangier Harrell at the five. It was the second straight game that Harrell logged more minutes than Gortat, who will likely continue to rank as the lesser fantasy asset of the two even if he keeps starting. Harrell is averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in just 19.0 minutes per game through four contests.