Harrell dropped 25 points (5-10 FG, 15-18 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, two blocks and an assist in 31 minutes Monday against the Hawks.

Harrell dominated the paint on both the offensive and defensive end Monday, racking up a career high in both free-throw attempts and steals. The fourth-year big is having a breakout year, and is a integral member of the surprising Clippers team. Harrell is a must-own in standard formats as he is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals on 68.0 percent shooting from the field and 67.1 percent shooting from the line this year.