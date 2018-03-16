Harrell had 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Houston.

Harrell saw only 13 minutes of action Thursday but still managed to score in double-figures for the 11th consecutive game. He has flashed some upside throughout the season but remains an energy player off the bench. If DeAndre Jordan were to suffer an injury, Harrell could be a nice pickup, however, until then he is more of a points streamer than anything else.