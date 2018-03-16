Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Plays just 13 minutes Thursday
Harrell had 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Houston.
Harrell saw only 13 minutes of action Thursday but still managed to score in double-figures for the 11th consecutive game. He has flashed some upside throughout the season but remains an energy player off the bench. If DeAndre Jordan were to suffer an injury, Harrell could be a nice pickup, however, until then he is more of a points streamer than anything else.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 13 in 14 minutes off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Becoming offensive force•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for season-high scoring total•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Shines off bench again Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Continues thriving on second unit•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Productive off bench once again•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...