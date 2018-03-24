Harrell finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Pacers.

Harrell continues to show off his scoring ability, despite another loss by the Clippers. He has been excellent in limited minutes so far this season and if the Clippers continue to lose games and fall out of the playoff hunt, he could be in line for some additional playing time, making him a player worth keeping an eye on in standard leagues.