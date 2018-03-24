Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Points per minute barrage continues
Harrell finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Pacers.
Harrell continues to show off his scoring ability, despite another loss by the Clippers. He has been excellent in limited minutes so far this season and if the Clippers continue to lose games and fall out of the playoff hunt, he could be in line for some additional playing time, making him a player worth keeping an eye on in standard leagues.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficiency through the roof in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Plays just 13 minutes Thursday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 13 in 14 minutes off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Becoming offensive force•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for season-high scoring total•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Shines off bench again Friday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...