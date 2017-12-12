Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 17 points off bench in win

Harrell tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.

The energetic big man continues to maximize his modest amount of minutes, as Monday marked his third game over the last four with double-digit scoring despite not seeing more than 16 minutes in any contest in that stretch. Harrell is shooting an impressive 71.4 percent during five December games overall and should continue to hold down a consistent frontcourt role off the bench -- with the potential for an occasional start -- while Blake Griffin (knee) remains sidelined.