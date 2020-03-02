Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 24 points, nine boards
Harrell provided 24 points (7-12 FG, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 win over the 76ers.
Harrell dominated Philadelphia's second unit, earning trip after trip to the charity stripe and finishing with twice as many points as field-goal attempts. It was a superb showing for Harrell, and he'll look to provide more of the same in Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder.
