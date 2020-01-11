Harrell had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-100 over the Warriors.

Harrell has posted double-digit points in all but three of his games this season, but this was only his seventh double-double of the campaign. A candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award and a consistent scoring threat, Harrell should remain a valuable fantasy asset even if he keeps coming off the bench for the Clippers moving forward.