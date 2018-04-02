Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Produces in limited minutes yet again
Harrell compiled 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 loss to Indiana.
Harrell did what he does, producing another double-digit scoring performance in limited minutes. If he ever finds his way to 30 minutes per game, he could have some nice standard league value. Until that time he remains more of a points streamer with the ability to also grab a few boards.
