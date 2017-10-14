Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Produces in starting opportunity

Harrell managed 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Harrell drew the start with the Clippers resting the entirety of their first team and produced preseason highs across the stat sheet in the process. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in Houston during which he averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.3 minutes in a reserve frontcourt role. With a similar job description awaiting him in the coming season, Harrell isn't a fantasy consideration in most formats, but it's worth noting that Blake Griffin's injury history could enable the former to make his fair share of starts this coming season.