Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Produces in starting opportunity
Harrell managed 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason loss to the Lakers.
Harrell drew the start with the Clippers resting the entirety of their first team and produced preseason highs across the stat sheet in the process. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in Houston during which he averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.3 minutes in a reserve frontcourt role. With a similar job description awaiting him in the coming season, Harrell isn't a fantasy consideration in most formats, but it's worth noting that Blake Griffin's injury history could enable the former to make his fair share of starts this coming season.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles off bench Monday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 13 points in 27 minutes Friday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will be available Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...