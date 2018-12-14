Harrell played 15 minutes and finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in Thursday's 125-87 loss to the Spurs.

The lopsided nature of the contest naturally limited Harrell's playing time as coach Doc Rivers handed more minutes to some of the Clippers' deep reserves, but the big man's fantasy value had been sliding even before this outing. After averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 boards and 1.7 blocks while shooting 65.6 percent from the field over the Clippers' first 22 games of the season, Harrell has been in a funk over the past six contests. Those averages have dropped to 8.8, 4.2 and 1.0 per game, respectively, over that stretch, while his field-goal percentage has also dropped by 12 points. Further compounding those massive declines, Harrell's already poor free-throw shooting has gotten worse, as he's converted only nine of 27 attempts from the line. Since neither Marcin Gortat nor Boban Marjanovic have the ability to capably defend stretch centers, Harrell's path to minutes looks fairly safe, but he'll need to turn around his production before fantasy managers can insert him in their lineups with much confidence.