Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Productive off bench in loss
Harrell contributed 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 16 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.
Harrell continues put up an impressive number of shots relative to playing time, which has helped him compile five double-digit scoring efforts in the last eight games. He's accomplished the feat while logging no more than 19 minutes in any of those contests, and he's rounded out his scoring contributions by hauling in between four and seven boards on five occasions during that span as well. The third-year big man's typically aggressive style and solid work on the glass render him a viable option for those in deeper formats despite his limited minutes.
