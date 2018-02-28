Harrell poured in 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

The energetic big man continues to provide a spark off the bench, as he's now posted double digits in the scoring column in four of the last five games. Harrell isn't shy about putting the ball up during what is typically a modest allotment of playing time, as he's now generated between six and 13 shot attempts in seven of his last 10 contests, despite playing fewer than 20 minutes in all but two of them. He's been serviceable on the boards and on defense as well, averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 17.0 minutes in nine February games. Given his consistent bench role and solid usage, he undeniably retains value for those in deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.