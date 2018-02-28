Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Productive off bench once again
Harrell poured in 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.
The energetic big man continues to provide a spark off the bench, as he's now posted double digits in the scoring column in four of the last five games. Harrell isn't shy about putting the ball up during what is typically a modest allotment of playing time, as he's now generated between six and 13 shot attempts in seven of his last 10 contests, despite playing fewer than 20 minutes in all but two of them. He's been serviceable on the boards and on defense as well, averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 17.0 minutes in nine February games. Given his consistent bench role and solid usage, he undeniably retains value for those in deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Productive off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 15 points off the bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Bench-high scoring total in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Compiles season-high point total Thursday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Thrives in extended playing time•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...