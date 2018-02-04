Play

Harrell scored 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.

The Blake Griffin trade hasn't resulted in a larger role for Harrell, but it also doesn't appear to be cutting into his production as the Clippers' top frontcourt option on the second unit. The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 12 games, averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 boards, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.7 minutes over that stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories