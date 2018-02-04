Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Productive off bench Saturday
Harrell scored 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.
The Blake Griffin trade hasn't resulted in a larger role for Harrell, but it also doesn't appear to be cutting into his production as the Clippers' top frontcourt option on the second unit. The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 12 games, averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 boards, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.7 minutes over that stretch.
