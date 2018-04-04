Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Provides offensive boost off bench
Harrell offered 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Spurs.
It was another typically efficient effort for Harrell off the bench, and he's now opened April with a pair of double-digit scoring tallies on stellar 72.7 percent shooting (16-for-22). The 24-year-old has been a highly reliable source of scoring and boards on the second unit, especially after the All-Star break, a stretch during which he's averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across just 19.1 minutes in 22 games.
