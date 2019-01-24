Harrell accounted for 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, an assists and a block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Although Harrell returned to the bench after starting the two previous games, he finished second of the team in points, and shot a deadly 6-of-7 from the field. Harrell's been deadly in any role he plays this year and is one of the leaders for sixth-man of the year. He's averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game this season.