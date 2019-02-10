Harrell tallied 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes Saturday in the Clippers' 123-112 win over the Celtics.

As expected, Harrell moved back to his typical role on the bench Saturday with the Clippers deploying the newly acquired Ivica Zubac as the starting center in his team debut. As was the case when either Marcin Gortat or Boban Marjanovic started earlier in the season, Harrell still handled the majority of the playing time at center and produced a quality stat line. Don't expect Harrell to regularly shoot this well from the free-throw line, but he should remain an above-average contributor in scoring, rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage the rest of the way.