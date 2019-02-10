Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Puts up 21 points off bench
Harrell tallied 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes Saturday in the Clippers' 123-112 win over the Celtics.
As expected, Harrell moved back to his typical role on the bench Saturday with the Clippers deploying the newly acquired Ivica Zubac as the starting center in his team debut. As was the case when either Marcin Gortat or Boban Marjanovic started earlier in the season, Harrell still handled the majority of the playing time at center and produced a quality stat line. Don't expect Harrell to regularly shoot this well from the free-throw line, but he should remain an above-average contributor in scoring, rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage the rest of the way.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Likely to head to bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting Thursday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Returns to bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Blocks four shots in starting role•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...