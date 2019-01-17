Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Quieter than usual offensively
Harrell accumulated 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 26 minutes in the Clippers' 129-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Harrell provided a solid across-the-stat-sheet showing, but he was less prolific on the scoreboard than in recent games. The emerging big man had tallied between 21 and 26 points in three of his prior four contests, so the slight downturn isn't of any concern. Moreover, as he's often prone to do, Harrell made up for the modest offensive shortfall with solid contributions elsewhere, a nod to a stellar 25.16 Player Efficiency Rating that puts him just outside the top 10 behind an elite list that includes Anthony Davis, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
