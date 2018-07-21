Harrell re-signed with the Clippers on Saturday for two-years, $12 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though the 24-year-old mostly played reserve center behind DeAndre Jordan, a high number of injuries for the Clippers afforded Harrell some extra time. He ultimately garnered 1.3 fewer minutes per game than in 2016-17 with the Rockets, but the Louisville product was able to put together a career year, averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.0 minutes while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. With Jordan moving on to Dallas and being replaced by Marcin Gortat, who saw just 25.3 minutes per contest last season, Harrell looks to be in store for a bigger role in 2018-19.