Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Re-ups with Clippers
Harrell re-signed with the Clippers on Saturday for two-years, $12 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Though the 24-year-old mostly played reserve center behind DeAndre Jordan, a high number of injuries for the Clippers afforded Harrell some extra time. He ultimately garnered 1.3 fewer minutes per game than in 2016-17 with the Rockets, but the Louisville product was able to put together a career year, averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.0 minutes while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. With Jordan moving on to Dallas and being replaced by Marcin Gortat, who saw just 25.3 minutes per contest last season, Harrell looks to be in store for a bigger role in 2018-19.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Chips in across the board Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Fills up stat sheet in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: 17 points in loss•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...