Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Records 18/10 double-double
Harrell produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots across 20 minutes in Friday's 132-103 win over the Nuggets.
Harrell remains the more effective component of the one-two punch that he shares with Ivica Zubac. In this lopsided affair, the veteran center ceded a bit more time to other role players but still recorded his fourth double-double over five games.
