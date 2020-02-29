Harrell produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots across 20 minutes in Friday's 132-103 win over the Nuggets.

Harrell remains the more effective component of the one-two punch that he shares with Ivica Zubac. In this lopsided affair, the veteran center ceded a bit more time to other role players but still recorded his fourth double-double over five games.