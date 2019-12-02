Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Records double-double off the bench
Harrell registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 150125 win over the Wizards.
Although Harrell is consistently the more productive option at center, coach Doc Rivers appears to prefer giving Ivica Zubac the first crack on the court. Despite his sixth-man role, Harrell should be the preferred option in all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles on big night•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Detonates for 34 points•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops 28 off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Stellar line in Thursday's loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting at center•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...