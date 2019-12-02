Harrell registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 150125 win over the Wizards.

Although Harrell is consistently the more productive option at center, coach Doc Rivers appears to prefer giving Ivica Zubac the first crack on the court. Despite his sixth-man role, Harrell should be the preferred option in all formats.