Harrell posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 32 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Harrell continues to see significant minutes off the bench and is routinely challenging eminent sixth-man Lou Williams for that title. You can find Harrell in relief of Marcin Gortat but he's also slid into Tobias Harris' role when he's taken a brief rest. Over 19 games he's averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, and is one of the most valuable second-unit players you can find in the Western Conference.