Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Records sixth double-double of season
Harrell posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 32 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Harrell continues to see significant minutes off the bench and is routinely challenging eminent sixth-man Lou Williams for that title. You can find Harrell in relief of Marcin Gortat but he's also slid into Tobias Harris' role when he's taken a brief rest. Over 19 games he's averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, and is one of the most valuable second-unit players you can find in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Hits 20-point mark•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Paces team with 25 points•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid line off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 23 off bench in OT win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 26 points in 32 minutes•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Fills the box score in loss Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...