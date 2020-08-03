Harrell (personal) is yet to join the Clippers in Orlando, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

Harrell remains away from the team while dealing with an unspecified personal issue, and it remains to be seen how many games he'll ultimately miss. He's been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Phoenix, and he'll almost certainly miss Thursday's matchup with the Mavs, as well. After that game, the Clippers will have just three more seeding contests before the start of the postseason.