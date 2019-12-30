Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Removed from injury report
Harrell (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Harrell is on track to return after missing Saturday's game against the Jazz due to an undisclosed illness. The big man is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block in 28.3 minutes this month.
