Harrell (personal) relayed Monday via a post on his personal Twitter account that he has returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Harrell hasn't been with the Clippers since mid-July, when he left the bubble in mid-July to be with his ailing grandmother, who eventually passed away. Now that he's back in Orlando, Harrell will have to complete a mandatory quarantine period before he's cleared to join the team for workouts. Due to the training time Harrell missed while tending to the personal matter, he'll likely need at least a couple of practices to regain conditioning, making it uncertain if he'll be available for either of the Clippers' final two seeding games. Per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, coach Doc Rivers has essentially already ruled Harrell out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, but he left the door open for the big man to potentially play Friday versus the Thunder.